UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buttigieg Exits Race, Biden Back In Contention As 'Super Tuesday' Looms

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 08:40 AM

Buttigieg exits race, Biden back in contention as 'Super Tuesday' looms

Washington, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pete Buttigieg, the first openly gay prominent US presidential candidate, on Sunday ended his campaign to be the Democratic nominee -- giving a major boost to fellow centrist Joe Biden.

The 38-year-old Buttigieg's surprise decision was set to shake up the race this coming week when 14 states vote on "Super Tuesday." It is expected to further boost the fortunes of Biden after the former vice president scored a resounding victory in South Carolina's Primary on Saturday in the contest to see who faces President Donald Trump in November.

Biden has emerged as the chief moderate challenger to frontrunner Bernie Sanders, the firebrand leftist who has taken the race by storm and is looking to score big wins on Tuesday in states like crown jewel California.

Buttigieg, a military veteran and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, addressed supporters in his home town.

"The truth is that the path has narrowed to a close -- for our candidacy, if not for our cause," he said.

Buttigieg did not mention Sanders by name in his speech, but he has publicly stated he believes the 78-year-old senator's "inflexible" political approach would fail in a match-up against Trump.

"We need a broad-based agenda that can truly deliver for the American people, not one that gets lost in ideology," he said, telegraphing in a way his opposition to a Sanders nomination.

Buttigieg however stopped short of endorsing Biden or any other candidate.

Buttigieg emerged as a major player by narrowly winning the Iowa caucuses, earning widespread attention for his unflustered and professional approach in an often bitter Democratic nomination battle.

But his third place finish in Nevada and a worse showing in South Carolina confirmed he struggled to build a broad coalition, including support from black voters -- a key Democratic demographic.

Biden's resounding victory Saturday in the first southern state to vote has thrust him back into contention, after miserable showings in the first three states.

With 48 percent of the vote in South Carolina, Biden more than doubled the 20 percent won by Sanders -- positioning him as the leftist senator's main rival.

"This is a big boost for us," Biden said Sunday on CNN, but "we have a long way to go." Sanders continues to hold poll leads in several Super Tuesday states -- including California.

"I think we've got a great chance to win in California, in Texas, in Massachusetts and a number of states," Sanders said Sunday on CBS.

But into an already turbulent Democratic race -- which has gradually winnowed down a diverse and record-large field -- Biden's victory Saturday injected further uncertainty.

"The biggest question is whether this will slingshot Joe Biden into victory in some Super Tuesday states," said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for politics at the University of Virginia.

The win, powered by support from black voters, was Biden's first in the race, but came at a crucial time, helping dispel doubts about the 77-year-old's energy level and appeal.

Related Topics

Storm Vote Trump Gay South Bend Virginia November Sunday From Race Opposition

Recent Stories

No recorded coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia: Spo ..

6 hours ago

UAE participates in 51st Regional Meeting of Direc ..

8 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh meets founder of Foreign Policy Com ..

9 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 37th Arab I ..

9 hours ago

Paris&#039;s Louvre museum closes over staff coron ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Special Envoy of UN Se ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.