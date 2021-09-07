UrduPoint.com

Buttler, Leach Return To England Squad For 5th Test Against India

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Buttler, Leach return to England squad for 5th Test against India

London, Sept 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :England on Tuesday recalled left-arm spinner Jack Leach and wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler to the squad for the final Test against India as they seek to level the five-match series.

The hosts trail 2-1 after their 157-run defeat at the Oval ahead of Friday's decider at Old Trafford but head coach Chris Silverwood has made only minor alterations to his squad.

Leach, who gives England a second spin option alongside off-spinning all-rounder Moeen Ali, has not played a Test since March despite taking 28 Test wickets in six matches on tours of Sri Lanka and India.

Buttler missed the fourth Test to attend the arrival of his second child but is ready to return and, if he reclaims his place as vice-captain, there may only be room for one of Jonny Bairstow or Ollie Pope.

Silverwood and captain Joe Root must decide whether pacemen James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, who have both been ever-present in the series, can rally for one last crack at the Indians.

"I think they (Anderson and Robinson) have been exceptional. I'm proud of the way they have contributed to the games, the way they have gone about their business and the effort they have put in for the team," said Silverwood.

"But it is something we have got to keep an eye on." Root's men lost a two-match series earlier in the season to New Zealand and need a sharp reversal of fortunes to avoid becoming the first England side to suffer twin defeats on home soil since 1986.

"India have proved a really tough nut to crack," Silverwood said.

"They've showed why they are arguably the number one team in the world. It seems they get half an opportunity and they push the door open and go for it." England squad: Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Related Topics

India World Business Sri Lanka Tours Jos Lawrence Anderson Craig Overton Dawid Malan Haseeb Hameed Old Trafford March May Coach New Zealand

Recent Stories

Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov't to Be Ann ..

Taliban Spokesman Hopes New Afghan Gov't to Be Announced This Week

6 minutes ago
 SCFO’s interactive new social media campaign

SCFO’s interactive new social media campaign

31 minutes ago
 Punjab to get new IGP, Chief Secretary

Punjab to get new IGP, Chief Secretary

36 minutes ago
 Analysis: &#039;Principles of the 50&#039;, a huma ..

Analysis: &#039;Principles of the 50&#039;, a human-centric methodology

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan has separate system for rich and poor, sa ..

Pakistan has separate system for rich and poor, says PM

47 minutes ago
 NAB KP recovers millions in Hajj scam

NAB KP recovers millions in Hajj scam

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.