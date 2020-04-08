UrduPoint.com
Buttler's World Cup Final Shirt Raises £65,000 For Hospital Appeal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Buttler's World Cup final shirt raises £65,000 for hospital appeal

London, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has raised more than £65,000 ($80,000) to help fight the coronavirus by auctioning off his World Cup final shirt.

Buttler's shirt, which he wore when completing the last-ball run-out that saw England beat New Zealand at Lord's last year, was sold to raise money for specialist heart and lung centres provided by the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals in London.

Buttler, who earlier in the showpiece match had hit a fifty and batted in the Super Over, put his long-sleeve keeping jersey up for sale on eBay a week ago.

By the time the auction closed on Tuesday, the shirt had attracted 82 bids with the winner paying £65,100.

Buttler, speaking on Monday, said: "It's a very special shirt but I think it takes on extra meaning with it being able to hopefully go to the emergency cause."

