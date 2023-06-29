Rec, Albania, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2023 ) :The northern Albanian village of Rec is locked in a life or death battle with a tiny wasp.

Beautiful but impoverished, its villagers have made a living by selling their chestnuts for centuries.

But in the space of just a few years, a tiny invasive wasp, originally from China, has caused havoc, killing its chestnut trees and forcing villagers to pack up and leave.

Already hit hard by the exodus from rural northern Albania since the fall of communism, half of Rec's 200 families have left since the wasp's arrival in 2020.

"It's killing our trees," said Prek Gjeloshaj, a 64-year-old farmer, pointing to the blight caused by the insect, which inserts its eggs into the tree's buds and prevents fruiting.

"The damage is everywhere," he told AFP. "For us, every tree that dies is like the death of a human being." Experts say Rec's chestnut sector has all but collapsed as a result.

"Production, which used to be between 400 and 600 tonnes a year, has fallen by 80 percent," said Rexhep Metaj, a 68-year-old agronomist.

Rec has some 500 hectares of chestnut groves which provide between 60 and 70 percent of its income.

The chestnut gall wasp has laid waste to chestnut trees for decades as it spread across Asia, before arriving in the United States and later Europe in the early 2000s.