By taking Twitter private, Musk makes daring bet

New York, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Elon Musk's decision to pull Twitter off the stock market allows him to make major changes quickly, but it also takes the company more heavily into debt, a risky choice for a money-losing business.

It is a long-established strategy with notable successes and failures, from computer manufacturer Dell (a success) to toy stores Toys "R" Us (a failure).

But Twitter "is very different from a traditional buyout" of a company that delists from the market, said Steven Kaplan of the University of Chicago Booth school of Business.

Most such takeovers are of companies with positive cash flows, Kaplan said, but the social network is losing money -- having posted losses in the first two quarters of 2022.

The equation is further complicated by Elon Musk's $13 billion in loans, which will have to be repaid by the San Francisco company, not by the entrepreneur personally.

According to a calculation made by AFP, Twitter will have to disburse a little less than $1 billion from the first year as interest and principal, a high amount for a group whose turnover reached only $5 billion in 2021.

"That debt is tricky when you're losing money. So there'll be a lot of pressure to cut costs and increase revenue so that they can make debt payments," said Kaplan, a finance professor. Otherwise, Musk will need to find funds to avoid bankruptcy.

The entrepreneur on Friday laid off about half of Twitter's employees and is seeking new sources of revenue, including an optional subscription fee of $8 per month for those wanting a verified account.

Further development of Twitter may require an infusion of capital, more difficult to raise, in theory, by a unlisted company.

"I don't think you can raise any more debt," said Erik Gordon, an entrepreneurship expert at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, but in this case "there is a Musk factor... You tweet a few times and you know, bring in the money."