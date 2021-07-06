BYD new-energy vehicle sales up 192 pct in June

(@FahadShabbir)

SHENZHEN, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :China's leading new-energy vehicle (NEV) manufacturer BYD saw surging NEV sales growth in June, company data showed.

In a filing with the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, the Shenzhen-based company said its sales of NEVs, including purely electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, surged 192.

03 percent year on year to 41,366 units in June.

In the first half of 2021, BYD sold 154,579 NEVs, up 154.76 percent year on year.