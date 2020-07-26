UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C. Africa Ex-president Bozize To Contest December Vote

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

C. Africa ex-president Bozize to contest December vote

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Former president of the Central African Republic Francois Bozize on Saturday announced he would run in the December presidential election, a high-risk vote in one of the world's poorest countries plunged into civil war since he was overthrown in 2013.

Bozize, who returned from exile in Uganda in mid-December, told supporters he "solemnly accepted the task you have confided in me", after he was chosen to be his party's candidate at a congress in Bangui.

The former president took power following a 2003 coup, before being overthrown himself 10 years later by Michel Djotodia, head of the mainly Muslim Seleka rebellion in the predominantly Christian country. Since then, the poor landlocked country has spiralled into bloodshed, marked by vicious intercommunal violence.

Related Topics

Election World Poor Vote Bangui Central African Republic Uganda December Congress Muslim Christian From

Recent Stories

Dubai-China FinTech agreement brings new opportuni ..

1 hour ago

Young Economist Programme creates fresh pastures f ..

1 hour ago

Over 30 Detained in Connection With Mass Brawls, P ..

33 seconds ago

Indian rulers longing for elimination of non-Hindu ..

4 hours ago

Strategy formed for removal of remains of sacrific ..

35 seconds ago

Marquez listens to body and quits Andalucia MotoGP ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.