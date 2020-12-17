C. Africa heads towards high-risk elections

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The Central African Republic heads towards presidential and legislative elections this month that are freighted with risk for one of the world's poorest and most troubled nations.

The country spiralled into conflict in 2013, sparking French military intervention that led to elections won by Faustin-Archange Touadera.

Even though inter-communal fighting has receded in intensity in the last two years, violence remains entrenched.

Militias control two-thirds of the country's territory and could be poised to gain if the December 27 vote leads to political gridlock or a crisis.