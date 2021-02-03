C. Africa opposition says to withdraw from 'sham' election

Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A coalition of opposition parties in the Central African Republic said Tuesday they would withdraw from parliamentary elections, a day after the constitutional court rejected attempts to annul the first round of voting.

"By declaring the results of the first round final despite numerous irregularities, massive fraud and violence, the constitutional court has confirmed that the parliamentary elections were a sham," the Coalition of the Democratic Opposition (COD-2020) said in a statement, adding that it would "withdraw completely from this catastrophic process".