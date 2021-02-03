UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C. Africa Opposition Says To Withdraw From 'sham' Election

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 01:30 AM

C. Africa opposition says to withdraw from 'sham' election

Bangui, Central African Republic, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A coalition of opposition parties in the Central African Republic said Tuesday they would withdraw from parliamentary elections, a day after the constitutional court rejected attempts to annul the first round of voting.

"By declaring the results of the first round final despite numerous irregularities, massive fraud and violence, the constitutional court has confirmed that the parliamentary elections were a sham," the Coalition of the Democratic Opposition (COD-2020) said in a statement, adding that it would "withdraw completely from this catastrophic process".

Related Topics

Central African Republic From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

21 minutes ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

21 minutes ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Minister of Foreign Aff ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation ..

2 hours ago

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.