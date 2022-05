CAF Champions League final: Wydad Casablanca factfile

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2022 ) :Factfile for CAF Champions League finalists Wydad Casablanca of Morocco: Formed: 1937 Home ground: Stade Mohammed V (capacity: 67,000) Popular name: Red Castle Possible team (MAR unless noted): Ahmed Tagnaouti; Ayoub el Amloud, Achraf Dari, Amine Farhane, Yahia Attiyat Allah; Badie Aouk, Jalal Daoudi, Yahya Jabrane (capt), Reda Jaadi; Ayman el Hassouni; Guy Mbenza (CGO) Coach: Walid Regragui (FRA) Route to final: Round of 32: Hearts of Oak (GHA) 6-1 home, 0-1 away; Group D: Sagrada Esperanca (ANG) 3-0 2-1, Petro Luanda (ANG) 5-1 1-2, Zamalek (EGY) 3-1 1-0; Quarter-finals: Chabab Belouizdad (ALG) 0-0 1-0; Semi-finals: Petro 1-1 3-1Scorers: 5 - Jabrane; 3 - Dari, Zouhair el Moutaraji, Mbenza; 2 - El Hassouni, Farhane, Simon Msuva (TAN), Juvhel Tsoumou (CGO); 1 - Daoudi, Muaid Ellafi (LBA), Anas Serrhat, Tiago Azulao (Petro) own-goalPrevious Champions League appearances: 2007 - second round, 2011 - runners-up, 2016 - semi-finals, 2017 - champions, 2018 - quarter-finals, 2019 - runners-up, 2020 - semi-finals, 2021 - semi-finals