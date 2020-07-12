CAF Club Competitions Qualifiers
Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Lists of clubs who have so far qualified for the 2020/2021 Confederation of African Football (CAF) competitions (alphabetical order): CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Two entrants permitted Angola: Petro Luanda, Primeiro Agosto; Democratic Republic of Congo: TP Mazembe, V Club; Guinea: Ashanti Siguiri, Horoya; Nigeria: Plateau Utd, Enyimba One entrant Benin: Buffles Borgou; Burkina Faso: Rahimo; Cameroon: PWD Bamenda; Congo Brazzaville: AS Otoho; Equatorial Guinea: Cano Sport; Gabon: Bouenguidi Sport; Gambia: Real Banjul; Ghana: Asante Kotoko; Ivory Coast: Racing Abidjan; Kenya: Gor Mahia; Malawi: Nyasa Big Bullets; Mozambique: Costa do Sol; Niger: AS Sonidep; Reunion: JS Saint-Pierroise; Rwanda: APR; Sao Tome e Principe: Agrosport Monte Cafe; Senegal: Teungueth; Tanzania: Simba SC; Togo: ASKO Kara; Uganda: Vipers; Zimbabwe: FC Platinum -- Central African Republic, Ethiopia and South Sudan will not enter CONFEDERATION CUP Two entrants permitted Angola: Bravos Maquis, Sagrada Esperanca; DR Congo: AS Maniema Union, DC Motema Pembe; Guinea: CI Kamsar, Wakriya; Morocco: Tihad Casablanca; Nigeria: Rivers Utd One entrant Benin: ESAE; Botswana: Orapa Utd; Burkina Faso: Salitas; Burundi: Musongati; Cameroon: Coton Sport; Congo Brazzaville: Etoile Congo; Equatorial Guinea: Akonangui; Gabon: AS Mangasport; Gambia: Armed Forces; Ghana: AshantiGold; Ivory Coast: San Pedro; Malawi: Blue Eagles; Mozambique: UD Songo; Niger: US Gendarmerie Nationale; Reunion: SS Jeanne d'Arc; Rwanda: Rayon Sports; Sao Tome e Principe: Porto Real; Senegal: ASC Diaraf; Somalia: Horseed; South Sudan: Al-Rabita; Togo: Unisport Sokode; Uganda: Kampala Capital City Authority -- Central African Republic and Ethiopia will not enter Notes:-- Top 12 ranked countries can enter two clubs in each competition-- Competitions officially scheduled to begin on August 7 but will be delayed due to coronavirus pandemic