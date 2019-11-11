UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAF Confederation Cup Draw Postponed To Tuesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:00 AM

CAF Confederation Cup draw postponed to Tuesday

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :The CAF Confederation Cup group draw scheduled for Sunday has been postponed to Tuesday at the Cairo offices of the Confederation of African Football.

A CAF statement confirmed that the draw for the second-tier competition would take place at 1200 local time (1000 GMT), but did not explain the 48-hour delay.

The seeded draw will divide the 16 survivors from three qualifying rounds into four groups with the winners and runners-up progressing to the quarter-finals.

Horoya (Guinea), Renaissance Berkane (Morocco), twice African champions Enyimba (Nigeria) and Al Masry (Egypt) are the top seeds, based on results in the past five CAF seasons.

Hassania Agadir (Morocco), Zanaco (Zambia), Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) and Djoliba (Mali) are the second seeds.

The unseeded clubs include Paradou (Algeria), ESAE (Benin), Daring Club Motema Pembe (Democratic Republic of Congo), Pyramids (Egypt), San Pedro (Ivory Coast), Al Nasr (Libya), Nouadhibou (Mauritania) and Bidvest Wits (South Africa).

Horoya, Enugu and Motema Pembe are former winners of the now defunct African Cup Winners Cup.

Group fixtures will be confined to Sundays with the first series on December 1 followed by December 8 and 29, February 16 and 23 and March 8.

Related Topics

Football Rangers Egypt San Pedro Cairo Mali Nouadhibou Agadir Enugu Ivory Coast Algeria Benin South Africa Zambia Congo Guinea Libya Mauritania Morocco Nigeria February March December Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Dubai Police, Dubai Judicial Institute launch fift ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kurdistan Region- ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Policy Centre Academy launched in Abu Dha ..

2 hours ago

AI helping UAE in better planning its future:Omar ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Charity International&#039;s water project ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle 412,562 C ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.