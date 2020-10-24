CAF Confederation Cup: Previous winners

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Previous winners of the CAF Confederation Cup: 3: CS Sfaxien (TUN) 2007, 2008, 20132: Etoile Sahel (TUN) 2006, 2015, TP Mazembe (COD) 2016, 20171: FAR Rabat 2005, FUS Rabat 2010, Moghreb Fes 2011, Raja Casablana 2018 (all MAR), Al Ahly 2014, Zamalek 2019 (both EGY), AC Leopards (CGO) 2012, Hearts of Oak (GHA) 2004, Stade Malien (MLI) 2009