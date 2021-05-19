UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAF Postpones Women's AFCON Qualifiers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

CAF postpones women's AFCON qualifiers

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers for the June international window.

"The first round will now take place in the FIFA window of Oct.

18-26 and the second round will be taken place in the FIFA window of Feb. 14-23, next year," read a letter signed by Anthony Baffoe, CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of football and development, on Wednesday.

"The reasons for the postponement were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID-19," the letter added.

Related Topics

Africa Football FIFA June Women

Recent Stories

PSL-6: Teams’ scheduled departure to UAE delayed

31 minutes ago

Int'l week for road safety to celebrate from Today ..

11 minutes ago

Malawi destroys 17,000 expired AstraZeneca vaccine ..

11 minutes ago

Commissioner DG Khan calls for general well-being ..

2 minutes ago

Seven old technology brick kilns sealed

11 minutes ago

AC visits Taxila hospital

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.