(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ACCRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers for the June international window.

"The first round will now take place in the FIFA window of Oct.

18-26 and the second round will be taken place in the FIFA window of Feb. 14-23, next year," read a letter signed by Anthony Baffoe, CAF Deputy General Secretary in charge of football and development, on Wednesday.

"The reasons for the postponement were based on the actual conditions of certain stadiums in Africa and the restrictions related to COVID-19," the letter added.