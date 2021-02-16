CAF presidential candidate Anouma pledges to heal 'sick confederation'

Abidjan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Ivorian Jacques Anouma, a candidate for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) presidency, promised on Tuesday to fix the "sick" organisation.

Anouma is one of four confirmed candidates for the March 12 election in Morocco hoping to replace Ahmad Ahmad as the head of African football.

Malagasy Ahmad was suspended from football by FIFA for five years for "governance issues", but could potentially still run for re-election after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) fast-tracked his appeal against the suspension.

"We have our chances (of winning)," Amouna told reporters in Abidjan.

"The Ivory Coast can finally have the opportunity to lead this sick confederation. It will be up to us to find a way to get it (CAF) on track, by diagnosing what is wrong because our institution deserves to be glorious.

"Rest assured, I am ready."Mauritanian Ahmed Yahya, South African Patrice Motsepe and Senegalese Augustin Senghor are the other candidates confirmed by FIFA.

Anouma is a former member of the FIFA executive committee.