UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CAF To Wait For Court Ruling On Abandoned Champions League Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

CAF to wait for court ruling on abandoned Champions League final

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :African football chief Ahmad Ahmad said on Thursday he would wait on a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport before deciding the outcome of the abandoned Champions League final between Esperance and Wydad Casablanca.

CAF last month ordered the second leg to be replayed at a neutral venue following the Africa Cup of Nations after Moroccan side Wydad walked off an hour into the return fixture in Tunis when a VAR malfunction meant a disallowed equaliser could not be reviewed.

Tunisia's Esperance, who led 2-1 overall at the time, were initially handed the title, but CAF later backtracked after determining that "playing and security conditions were not met". Both clubs subsequently lodged appeals with CAS.

"The two clubs didn't want our African solution, one based on consensus, because they made mistakes," Ahmad said, following Wednesday's CAF executive committee meeting in Cairo.

"We're in a period of reforms, our laws are not yet adjusted to solve these kind of things. That's why we need to be flexible," he added.

"We're waiting for the CAS decision in due course and then we will act based on it."The Lausanne-based tribunal will issue a ruling by July 31 on a match that has tarnished African football's reputation.

The fiasco has prompted CAF to reduce both the Champions League and Confederation Cup finals from two legs to one match at a neutral venue from next season.

Related Topics

Africa Football Esperance Cairo Casablanca Tunis July From Court

Recent Stories

Govt identifies elements, confiscates Banami asse ..

34 minutes ago

Construction Cost Index down by 0.8% in Q1:SCAD

2 hours ago

Trump Now Says US Mulling Sanctions on Turkey Over ..

1 hour ago

UAE to establish visa facilitation centre in Karac ..

2 hours ago

Four People Killed, 30 Injured in Bus Crash in Cen ..

1 hour ago

US Senate Advances Nominations for Defense Secreta ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.