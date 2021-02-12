UrduPoint.com
C.Africa Army And Allies Reopen Key Road To Capital: Govt

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 12:00 AM

C.Africa army and allies reopen key road to capital: govt

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Central African Republic's government said Thursday that its army along with Russian and Rwandan allies recaptured a western border town from rebels, reopening a key supply route from the capital Bangui to neighbouring Cameroon that had been blocked since December.

"After the towns of Boali, Bossembele, Bossemptele, Yaloke and Bouar, the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and their Russian and Rwandan allies liberated the town of Beloko, thereby opening the national road to Cameroon," the government posted on Facebook.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

