UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C.Africa Authorities And UN Vow To Disarm Flashpoint District

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 12:50 AM

C.Africa authorities and UN vow to disarm flashpoint district

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The government and United Nations forces in the Central African Republic will ban guns from a flashpoint district in the capital where new clashes have claimed dozens of lives, the UN mission said Tuesday.

The mainly-Muslim PK5 district in Bangui is a notorious trigger for violence in the CAR, one of the world's poorest and most volatile countries.

"Any armed person will be disarmed or neutralised," Bili Aminou Alao, spokesperson for the UN force MINUSCA, told AFP.

On December 26, fighting erupted between local militiamen and traders angered by extortion.

More than 30 people have been killed, according to the Red Cross and a local imam, Awad Al Karim, and several dozen stores have been burned.

The car government will deploy patrols by the Domestic Security Forces (FSI) -- police and gendarmes -- and a police commissioner will be sent to PK5, the MINUSCA spokesman said.

"The ball is in the camp" of the armed groups, he said.

"We are waiting for their members to come along with their weapons and lay them down." The CAR has been gripped by sporadic violence since 2014, after then-president Francois Bozize was ousted in a coup.

Fierce fighting then erupted between predominantly Christian and Muslim militia, prompting the intervention of former colonial power France, under a UN mandate.

Most the country lies in the hands of armed groups, who often fight over the country's mineral resources.

The PK5 district, where many Muslim traders took refuge in 2013, is a trigger point.

In April 2018, MINUSCA launched a crackdown on militia there in response to appeals by local traders.

But the operation ended bloodily with about 30 deaths, sparking anger among local people.

A fragile calm returned to the streets of PK5 on Tuesday and the markets reopened, despite the destruction, several traders contacted by AFP said.

Related Topics

World Police United Nations France Car Bangui Central African Republic April December 2018 Market Muslim Christian From Government PK-5

Recent Stories

Algeria's richest man stands trial in graft probe

33 minutes ago

Greece's Jewish Community Condemns Anti-Semitic Sl ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid promotes 5,257 members of Duba ..

2 hours ago

Turkish Defense Chief Denies Rift With Russia Over ..

2 hours ago

Russian National Terada Hopes to Receive Time Serv ..

2 hours ago

Montenegrin Party Urges Diplomatic Corps to Stop G ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.