C.Africa declares emergency as rebels try to oust president

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Central African Republic on Thursday imposed a 15-day state of emergency after rebels tried to blockade the capital Bangui and topple newly re-elected President Faustin Archange Touadera.

"The state of emergency has been proclaimed across the national territory for 15 days, starting from midnight (2300 GMT)," presidential spokesman Albert Yaloke Mokpeme said over national radio,