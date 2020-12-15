UrduPoint.com
C.Africa Ex-president Bozize Says He Accepts Election Bar

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The former president of Central African Republic (car), whose return has sparked fears of an upturn in violence, said Tuesday he accepted a decision by the country's top court to bar him from contesting upcoming elections.

Francois Bozize, who has been a major figure in CAR's decades-long troubles, said in a statement he was "unreservedly accepting" a ruling issued by the Constitutional Court on December 3, and called on the opposition to unite behind a "single candidate of consensus."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

