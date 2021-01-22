UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C.Africa Imposes Emergency As Rebels Ring Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:20 AM

C.Africa imposes emergency as rebels ring capital

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Central African Republic on Thursday announced a 15-day emergency as armed groups tried to blockade the capital Bangui in a bid to topple newly re-elected President Faustin Archange Touadera.

Thursday's declaration came hours after the UN envoy to the country called on the Security Council to agree a "substantial increase" in the number of peacekeepers deployed there in response to deadly violence.

Rebels controlling about two thirds of the perennially volatile nation launched an offensive a week before presidential elections on December 27, trying to blockade Bangui and carrying out several attacks on key national highways.

Now "the state of emergency has been proclaimed across the national territory for 15 days, starting from midnight (2300 GMT)," presidential spokesman Albert Yaloke Mokpeme said over national radio.

He told AFP the state of emergency would also allow authorities "to make arrests without going through national prosecutors".

Touadera was declared re-elected by the constitutional court on Monday, though two voters out of three did not cast their ballot, mainly due to insecurity in a country caught up in civil war for eight years.

- Peacekeepers 'need strategy' - Earlier Thursday, the UN envoy to Bangui, Mankeur Ndiaye, called on the global body's Security Council to agree a "substantial increase" in peacekeeping operations.

UN troops also need "greater mobility", he added, also highlighting serious desertion from the Central African security forces since December.

In short, "we need a strategy to adapt the mandate", Ndiaye said during a videoconference of the Council organised by the African members after a request from the car government.

CAR foreign minister Sylvie Baipo-Temon asked the Security Council to lift an embargo on heavy weapons exports to the country.

China and Russia back the request, but western countries fear such weapons could fall into the wrong hands.

On January 13, the rebels launched two simultaneous attacks on Bangui but were rebuffed by the UN's existing MINUSCA mission, which has been present in the country since 2014.

"Since the thwarted offensive of the 13th, there haven't been any other attacks, just incidents linked to the curfew," said lieutenant-colonel Abdoulaziz Fall, one of the MINUSCA spokesmen.

Ndiaye did not specify the number of additional peacekeepers wanted on top of the roughly 12,000 MINUSCA soldiers already present -- one of the largest and most costly UN operations in the world.

A source familiar with the matter said MINUSCA would like 3,000 extra peacekeepers plus drones, attack helicopters and even special forces.

MINUSCA has lost seven peacekeepers -- a very heavy toll -- since the rebels stepped up attacks in December.

Related Topics

Attack World United Nations Exports Russia Car Bangui Central African Republic January December From Government Top Court

Recent Stories

Significant drop in temperatures expected over com ..

6 hours ago

14th Asian Financial Forum attracts 63,000-plus vi ..

7 hours ago

AED19.7 bn in credit facilities to non-resident cl ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Credit Insurance collaborates with Masdar t ..

8 hours ago

IRENA members endorse launch of Global High-Level ..

9 hours ago

UAQ Executive Council amends COVID-19 countermeasu ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.