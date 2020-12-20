C.Africa opposition coalition calls for delay to elections

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :An opposition coalition in Central African Republic on Sunday called for postponement of elections a week before the vote, as the party of ex-president Francois Bozize denied claims that it was attempting to stage a coup.

The Coalition of the Democratic Opposition (COD-2020) made the call a day after the government said Bozize intended to march on the capital with his men, as a separate group of rebel forces seized control of key routes to Bangui.

Newly consolidated rebel forces control a huge chunk of the country and their recent surprise announcement of unity has heightened tensions ahead of the December 27 presidential and legislative elections.

The Central African Republic has been struggling with instability and inter-communal fighting since 2013. Violence has receded in intensity in the last two years, but rival militia groups hold sway over two-thirds of the country.

The statement from the opposition coalition, which was until recently led by Bozize, "demanded the postponement of the December group elections until the re-establishment of peace and security".

COD-2020 includes the main parties and movements opposed to President Faustin-Archange Touadera, who is expected to win a second mandate in the election.

On Saturday, leaders of the three main armed rebel groups occupying large areas of the Central African Republic announced a coalition, called the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC).

They urged members to "scrupulously respect the integrity of the civilian population" and to allow vehicles belonging to the United Nations and to humanitarian groups to circulate freely.

UN peacekeepers deployed in response to the fresh attacks, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for calm and called on all sides to ensure credible elections and peace.

The 11,000-strong MINUSCA force warned Saturday it would "use all means at its disposal including planes to prevent violence."