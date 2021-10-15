UrduPoint.com

C.Africa President Decrees Unilateral Conflict Ceasefire

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 11:50 PM

C.Africa president decrees unilateral conflict ceasefire

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :The President of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadera, on Friday decreed a "unilateral ceasefire" in the country's conflict with rebel groups.

"I have come to announce to you this evening the end of military operations and all armed actions across the land from today... at midnight," Touadera told national radio.) He added that "this immediate, unilateral ceasefire is a demonstration... of my firm intent to prioritise the path of dialogue" after eight years of war.

The United Nations ranks the car as the world's second least developed state and its cause was only hindered by the 2013 outbreak of civil war.

The past three years has seen the intensity of the conflict drop off but terror groups continue to dominate swathes of the country and elude the authorities' grasp.

Last December saw the Coalition of Patriots for Change, an alliance of armed groups which together occupied some two thirds of the nation, launch a major offensive.

That attack was designed to unseat Touadera and prevent his re-election that month. Thereafter, he promised to seek national reconciliation -- while also soliciting support for a flagging army from Russian and Rwandan paramilitaries.

The latter have enabled the armed forces to wrest back control of a number of previously rebel-held towns and pushed the fighters back into the forests and the bush.

Rebels have nonetheless in recent weeks carried out several attacks albeit well outside the capital Bangui.

Related Topics

Attack World Army United Nations Russia Car Bangui Alliance Central African Republic December All From

Recent Stories

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict- ..

UN Says Political Instrumentalization of Conflict-Affected Children Must Be Avoi ..

48 minutes ago
 RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. ..

RCB organizes farewell function in honor of Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani

48 minutes ago
 US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesi ..

US Diplomat to Visit Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia to Boost ASEAN Ties - State ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kan ..

Pakistan strongly condemns terrorist attack on Kandahar mosque

48 minutes ago
 11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

11 Indonesian scouts die in river trek

46 minutes ago
 Ukraine's NSDC Sanctions 237 People for Organizing ..

Ukraine's NSDC Sanctions 237 People for Organizing Russian Elections in Crimea, ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.