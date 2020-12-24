C.Africa rebel groups declare ceasefire ahead of vote

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic said it would observe a three-day ceasefire ahead of Sunday elections seen as a crucial test for the troubled country.

A statement issued by the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC), which began an offensive against the government last Friday, said a "72-hour unilateral ceasefire... will be observed across the country by all patriots' fighting troops." The statement, which was dated Wednesday, was confirmed to AFP on Thursday as authentic by two of the six groups in the CPC.

The CPC was created on December 19 by armed groups who accused incumbent President Faustin Archange Touadera, the frontrunner in the December 27 elections, of trying to fix the vote.

Its components are drawn from militia groups that, together, control two-thirds of the impoverished country.

At the weekend, the government accused Touadera's ousted predecessor, Francois Bozize, of fomenting a coup with the rebels, a charge he denies.

Gunmen sought to advance down the main highways towards the capital Bangui, but were stopped, according to the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA.

On Tuesday, the car's fourth largest town, Bambari, 380 kilometres (240 miles) northeast of Bangui, was overrun by an armed group called the Unity for Peace in Central Africa (UPC).

Security forces backed by UN peacekeepers regained control the following day.

Clashes that had flared in several areas had calmed down on Thursday, NGOs and the UN said.

The ceasefire announced in the CPC statement would expire before voting day, if Wednesday is considered the starting date.

The authenticity of the communique was confirmed by two armed groups -- the 3R and the Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central Africa (FPRC).

The statement called on the government to "also observe a ceasefire over the same period" and urged Touadera to "suspend the elections, whose conditions for sound organisation have never been good."Government spokesman Ange-Maxime Kazagui dismissed the document, which he said was "unsigned.""It's a unilateral ceasefire, a non-event, and we haven't seen these people stop what they're doing," he told AFP.