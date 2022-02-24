C.Africa releases French peacekeepers after UN outcry

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Central African Republic on Thursday released four French soldiers in the United Nations' peacekeeping force in the CAR, whose arrest sparked condemnation from the UN, the mission said.

"The four MINUSCA personnel members who were arrested...

at Bangui airport have just been freed," the mission's chief, Mankeur Ndiaye, said on Twitter.

The French embassy in the car capital confirmed this account, also via Twitter, but did not give further details.

The four soldiers -- members of the elite French Foreign Legion, with French, Romanian, Bulgarian and Italian nationalities -- were arrested at the airport on Monday.