C.Africa Says Russian, Rwandan Troops Sent After Alleged Coup Bid

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:10 AM

C.Africa says Russian, Rwandan troops sent after alleged coup bid

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Central African Republic said Monday that Russia and Rwanda had sent in hundreds of troops after an alleged attempted coup ahead of upcoming elections.

Rwanda confirmed soldiers had been deployed under a bilateral agreement, while Russia denied any troops had been sent, although it noted that personnel were there under an accord with the troubled country.

The car government accused former president Francois Bozize at the weekend of fomenting a would-be putsch by three militias.

The armed groups on Friday started to advance on the capital Bangui along key highways, it said. The UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA announced late Sunday that the rebels had been stopped or pushed back and the situation was "under control".

"Russia has sent several hundred soldiers and heavy weapons" under a bilateral cooperation agreement, CAR government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui said.

"The Rwandans have also sent several hundred men who are on the ground and have started fighting." Rwanda confirmed that its soldiers had been deployed, but gave no figures.

The armed groups sought to "disrupt the elections" and Rwanda "also learned that some of them wanted to target our own forces in Central Africa because our forces there have been uncompromising," Rwandan President Paul Kagame said.

Kagame warned the new Rwandan troops would not be bound by UN rules of engagement.

His country is a major contributor to the 11,500-strong MINUSCA force.

Its contingent is notably in charge of the security of CAR President Faustin-Archange Touadera and the presidential palace.

But the new deployment, Kagame said, will operate specifically under a bilateral arrangement with CAR authorising them to contain "any situation that is aimed at disrupting the elections and also protect Rwandan peacekeepers against being targeted by rebels."

