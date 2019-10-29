C.Africans watch mud homes dissolve in devastating floods

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :The Central African Republic was already struggling with a humanitarian crisis. Then the floods came.

Ten days of torrential rain have plunged swathes of the country underwater, creating a new emergency in one of the world's poorest nations.

The country's largest river, the Oubangui, burst its banks in the deluge, leaving tens of thousands of people homeless in the worst floods in decades.

The normally busy streets in the seventh district of the capital Bangui have been submerged, with the daily racket of trade and taxis giving way to the quiet swish of canoes.

Dozens of residents perched on a small outcrop of land to look out on the devastation: drowned fields in which only the sodden tops of ruined crops can be seen above the water.

Many watched the mud walls of their homes melt away with the floodwater, leaving only barren frames.