UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

C.Africa's Former Child Soldiers Learn New Trades

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:10 AM

C.Africa's former child soldiers learn new trades

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :"Now we can sleep safely at night, I want to set up a bakery," said Prisca.

Forced into marriage with a rebel fighter, Prisca -- not her real name -- is one of thousands of former child soldiers in the Central African Republic.

Today, thanks to a retraining programme, she and other youngsters are gaining skills that are giving them the chance of a fresh start.

In the car capital Bangui, hundreds have enrolled in courses in cooking, carpentry, cabinet-making and other professions.

The teenagers witnessed first-hand the latest round of bloodletting which erupted in 2013 in one of the world's poorest and most troubled countries.

Some were members of the Seleka rebel coalition which stormed into the capital Bangui and toppled then president Francois Bozize, launching the country's second civil war.

Others belonged to the so-called anti-balaka militias set up to fight the Seleka.

Eric is a shy 16-year-old who has witnessed unimaginable horrors.

"When the rebels killed my parents, I joined them," he said, adding that he was 11 at the time.

"The things I've seen there were not meant for someone my age." He has just finished a course in tailoring.

"Now I can make something with my hands," he said, proudly gripping his sewing machine.

The United Nations launched a demobilisation programme in 2015 and it says more than 13,000 former child fighters have since quit armed groups to start new lives.

The situation has improved for children in Bangui, but more than two-thirds of the country remains under the control of armed groups who continue to recruit child fighters.

The long conflict has forced nearly a quarter of the country's 4.7 million people to flee their homes.

The UN estimates that two-thirds of the population depends on humanitarian aid to survive.

Related Topics

World United Nations Marriage Car Bangui Central African Republic 2015 Million

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 January 2020

1 minute ago

Anwar Gargash concludes visit to Sudan

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

51 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.