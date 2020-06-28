Cagliari beat Torino to keep Europa League hopes alive

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :New Cagliari coach Walter Zenga hailed "an important" victory as the Sardinians kept their Europa League hopes alive with a 4-2 victory over Torino in Serie A on Saturday.

Cagliari had been on a run of four consecutive defeats until former Italy international goalkeeper Zenga took over before the coronavirus lockdown in early March.

After beating SPAL on their return, Zenga's side clinched back-to-back wins and their first victory over Torino in nearly seven years.

"It's an important victory," said Zenga after his first victory at the Sardegna Arena.

"The players are starting to have fun again." Uruguayan international Nahitan Nandez opened the scoring after 12 minutes for the hosts with Charalampos Lykogiannis setting up Giovanni Simeone to tap in a second, confirmed after a VAR review six minutes later.

Immediately after the break, Belgian star Radja Nainggolan broke through, rifling in an impressive third from outside the penalty area.

Torino hit back with goals from Brazilian Bremer on the hour mark and captain Andrea Belotti off a corner on 66 minutes.

But Joao Pedro restored Cagliari's two-goal cushion from the penalty spot after Nicolas Nkoulou fouled Luca Pellegrini.

The Sardinians are now tenth -- four points off the Europa League berths -- and level on points with ninth-placed Hellas Verona.

Torino stay 14th, six points above the relegation zone.

Title-chasing Lazio host Fiorentina later on Saturday needing a win to cut the gap on leaders Juventus back to four points.

Basement club Brescia look destined for a return to Serie B next season after throwing away a two-goal lead in a 2-2 draw against relegation-rivals Genoa.

Alfredo Donnarumma scored for the hosts after ten minutes, with Alessandro Semprini getting his first Serie A goal three minutes later.

But Genoa hit back with a pair of penalties, the first earned after Cristian Romero was fouled by Brescia teenager Andrea Papetti.

Iago Falque stepped up to slot in on 38 minutes, with Andrea Pinamonti converting the second on 69 minutes following a handball.

Genoa move one-point clear of the relegation zone, ahead of Lecce, who lost 4-0 to Juventus on Friday.

Brescia stay bottom with 18 points from 28 games, eight points from safety.