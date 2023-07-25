Caicedo 'from another planet' as Colombia beat blunt South Korea

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Linda Caicedo was hailed as "from another planet" after the teenager scored in Colombia's 2-0 win over South Korea to open their Women's World Cup campaign on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Real Madrid striker, who overcame cancer three years ago, was the beneficiary of a glaring goalkeeping error against a blunt South Korea.

In bright sunshine in Sydney, Catalina Usme scored a penalty for the South Americans on the half-hour before Caicedo got the second nine minutes later.

South Korea coach Colin Bell brought on United States-born attacker Casey Phair as they chased the game in the second half. At 16 years and 26 days, she made history as the youngest Women's World Cup player ever.

But it was all about Caicedo, and one of the best young attackers in women's football has now scored at the Under-17 World Cup, the Under-20 World Cup and the biggest stage of all.

Assistant Angelo Marsiglia, standing in for Colombia coach Nelson Abadia -- who was suspended for the game -- called Caicedo "extraordinary" and said she "brings a lot of joy to everyone".

"She has been growing extraordinarily and has a very mature level," he said of the teenager.

"She did what she had to do and made the difference.

"She wants the ball, never hides, she's from another planet, entirely unique." Colombia move onto three points in Group H with Germany, who thrashed Morocco 6-0 on Monday. Germany and Colombia meet next.

