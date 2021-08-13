UrduPoint.com

Caitlyn Jenner Talks About - Not To - Homeless, On Political Launch

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Caitlyn Jenner talks about - not to - homeless, on political launch

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Olympic athlete, transgender reality tv star and now wannabe politician; Caitlyn Jenner kicked off her campaign to become California's next governor on Thursday.

It was a low-key and scrappy launch for the Republican, who is among a crowded field looking to unseat incumbent Democrat Gavin Newsom.

Jenner, a wealthy socialite and step-parent to Kim Kardashian, chose the Venice area of Los Angeles, where the tarp-covered tents of hundreds of homeless people line the streets, and drug deals take place in plain sight.

"Today, we're here about this homeless issue," she told an assortment of journalists in the garden of an apartment building.

"We have to solve this issue because it's a very, very complicated issue....And it's not going to be easy." The solution, Jenner suggested, was not just to "throw money at it." "We need boots on the ground," she said.

It was a phrase she repeated several times during the 30-minute stand-up, but not one that got fleshed out.

During an earlier walkabout, wearing skinny jeans and a white polo shirt, she was variously cheered, harangued and gawked at by bemused passers-by.

"I didn't even know she was running for governor," one twenty-something skater told reporters. Another man muttered darkly about there being a "dead body" a few streets away.

- Recall - The 1976 Montreal Olympics gold medallist -- as Bruce Jenner the decathlete -- is trailing opponents in the September 14 vote, triggered after Newsom's opponents collected enough signatures to try to recall him.

Newsom, a suave and well-manicured former mayor of San Francisco, has governed California since 2019, mostly riding high in the polls.

But his initial response to the Covid-19 pandemic -- where some derided him as too quick to lock down, and others said he was too slow to reverse those lockdowns -- finally gave opponents their in.

Voters will be asked two questions next month: should Newsom be ejected, and who should replace him. The second question is only relevant if the first one passes.

But in that case, whichever candidate garners the most votes -- however small their percentage of the total -- wins.

While there have been dozens of attempts in the past, the only successful recall in California's gubernatorial history brought cigar-chomping action hero Arnold Schwarzenegger to power.

Team Newsom is campaigning solely on the first question, urging a "no" vote, and no big-name Democrats have put themselves forward for the second. (Newsom himself cannot be a candidate.) Jenner is one of a large handful of Republicans, and Republican-leaning, contenders, in a field led by conservative talkshow host Larry Elder.

But despite her national profile, spanning cereal boxes in the 1970s to a role in "Keeping up with the Kardashians", she has so far failed to sparkle, and began her campaign Thursday only after returning from a trip to Australia, where she said she had been fulfilling television commitments.

Jenner deflected questions over whether her dalliance with politics was related to a reality TV show or a book deal, insisting she was motivated by a desire to fix the state she has lived in for 48 years.

"If you don't like what's going on, not only in this state, but around the nation: stand up.

"We have to break the cycle of what I call that political club that runs our state, runs our nation." - Trash - On the streets of Venice, where flies swarmed around piles of trash, the media pack meandered with Jenner on a tour that appeared to have no real destination.

It didn't stop at the tent of 53-year-old Albert Martinez, who said he has lived rough in the town for more than 20 years.

He worries not about the recall, but about keeping his diabetes medicine cool enough in the hot sun, and whether he will be able to find a bathroom.

Not that she asked him as he sat in an old office chair outside his tent, but Jenner's candidacy is irrelevant to Martinez.

"We're worried they are going to throw us out," he said.

Nor did she ask Colin McCabe, a 64-year-old Scot who has been in California since 1978 but became homeless a few years ago.

"If you're interested in solving problems, you should be over there (asking the police) if they have a court order" for moving on the homeless, he said, gesturing to an area he said had recently been cleared.

But Jenner had already moved on.

Related Topics

Dead Police Governor Australia Polo Vote San Francisco Los Angeles Venice Man Arnold Schwarzenegger Turkish Lira Money September Democrats 2019 Gold Olympics Media TV From Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 13th August 2021

55 minutes ago
 Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

9 hours ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

9 hours ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

9 hours ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

9 hours ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.