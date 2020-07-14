California again shuts indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters over virus

(@FahadShabbir)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered all indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters to close again as coronavirus cases soar across the state.

Churches as well as businesses including gyms, shopping malls, hair salons and non-essential offices must also close indoor operations in 30 of the state's worst-hit counties including Los Angeles, he said.

"We're moving back into a modification mode of our original 'stay-at-home' order," Newsom said.