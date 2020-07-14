UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Again Shuts Indoor Restaurants, Bars, Movie Theaters Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 01:40 AM

California again shuts indoor restaurants, bars, movie theaters over virus

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered all indoor restaurants, bars and movie theaters to close again as coronavirus cases soar across the state.

Churches as well as businesses including gyms, shopping malls, hair salons and non-essential offices must also close indoor operations in 30 of the state's worst-hit counties including Los Angeles, he said.

"We're moving back into a modification mode of our original 'stay-at-home' order," Newsom said.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Governor Los Angeles All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives cables of condolences

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives telephone call from Gre ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts over four million COVID-19 tests

1 hour ago

Emirates Mars Mission announces live stream link t ..

2 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempts to target Saudi Arabi ..

2 hours ago

CDA partners with UNICEF and Ministry of Education ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.