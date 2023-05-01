UrduPoint.com

California Approves Landmark Vote To Ban Diesel Trucks

Umer Jamshaid Published May 01, 2023 | 02:50 PM

California approves landmark vote to ban diesel trucks

LOS ANGELES, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The U.S. state of California on Friday passed the Advanced Clean Fleets rule (ACF), a sweeping new regulation setting timelines for trucks to achieve zero emission as part of its on-going commitment to switch to clean energy.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) unanimously voted to implement the ACF affecting medium and heavy-duty truck fleets of over 50 vehicles. Under the rule, any new trucks registered or sold in California must be zero-emission by 2036, garbage trucks and local buses be zero-emission by 2039 and all other vehicles covered by the rules be zero-emission by 2042, according to the office of Governor Gavin Newsom.

The measure supported the Golden State's long term mission to go green by abolishing toxic diesel exhaust and eliminating climate-changing greenhouse gases vented in high volumes by tractor-trailers, semi's, long-haulers, delivery trucks, garbage trucks, and other mid to large-size vehicles by converting them to electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Liane Randolph, chairwoman of the CARB, stated on Friday that decarbonizing the transportation sector was one of the most important actions California could implement to reduce harm from climate-changing pollution.

As national landmark regulation to decarbonize heavy transport vehicles, California's mandate for the first-ever electric or hydrogen truck fleets has prompted many other states in the U.S. to consider similar regulations, such as New York, Washington, Wisconsin and Connecticut.

"The board's approval of the advanced clean fleet regulations will enable New York and other states to adopt those regulations to support the needed transition to zero emission transportation and cleaner, healthier communities," affirmed Jared Snyder, deputy commissioner for air resources, climate change and energy at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

But not everyone in California is happy about the regulation. California Trucking Association - the state's powerful trucking lobby - expressed outrage and concern about the negative impact the new rules could have, warning that they could cause "chaos and dysfunction" and could "fail spectacularly." The trucking lobby maintained that electric and hydrogen vehicles were still too expensive for many California residents, and the state's charging station infrastructure was insufficient to support such an increase in the number of electric vehicles.

The American Trucking Associations called the rule "unrealistic," saying "California is setting unrealistic targets and unachievable timelines that will undoubtedly lead to higher prices for the goods and services delivered to the state and fewer options for consumers." The new regulation could add as many as 510,000 carbon free, medium and heavy-duty vehicles to California's transportation network by 2035, 1.2 million in 2045, and over 1.5 million by 2050, Lora Cecere, the founder of Supply Chain Insights, wrote in a story published by the Forbes early April.

California government is building out EV charging infrastructure throughout the state, installing more than 68,000 charging stations to date, 25,000 of them available to the public.

Analyst for the Public Advocates Office at the California Public Utilities Commission, Yuliya Shmidt, told the CARB that their agency was making substantial investments to update California's grid, including 10 billion U.S. Dollars in state funding to rapidly deploy electric vehicles and charging stations.

Related Topics

Governor Washington Vehicles Forbes Lead New York April Gold All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before ..

Hina Altaf admits she didn't want to marry before tying the knot with Agha Ali

14 minutes ago
 PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for he ..

PM directs to stay alert, use all resources for help of people during current ra ..

39 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber announced as Supporting Partner for Annual Investment Meeting

1 hour ago
 &#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 59 ..

&#039;Al-Jundi&#039; journal publishes issue No 592 for May 2023

2 hours ago
 Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU w ..

Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council signs MoU with PwC Academy

2 hours ago
 President, PM stress upon protecting rights of lab ..

President, PM stress upon protecting rights of labourers

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.