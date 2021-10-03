UrduPoint.com

California Authorities Rush To Mitigate Impact Of Major Oil Spill

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 10:10 PM

California authorities rush to mitigate impact of major oil spill

Newport Beach, United States, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Authorities in California's beachfront Orange County cities scrambled Sunday to mitigate the fallout from a major oil spill off the coast that caused "substantial ecological impacts." As of Sunday, the oil slick plume from the 126,000-gallon (480,000 liters) spill of post-production crude was an estimated 5.8 nautical miles (6.7 miles, 10 kilometers) long and stretched along popular shorelines of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, Huntington Beach city authorities said in a statement.

"The spill has significantly affected Huntington Beach, with substantial ecological impacts occurring at the beach and at the Huntington Beach Wetlands," the statement said.

The spill started around 9:00 am (1600 GMT) on Saturday and spread approximately 13 square miles (34 square kilometers), several miles off the coast, the Coast Guard said.

In the pre-dawn hours of Sunday, oil and dead animals had begun washing up on Huntington Beach, a city of around 200,000 people located about 40 miles south of Los Angeles, Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley tweeted.

"We've started to find dead birds and fish washing up on the shore," she said.

Foley said in a statement she would meet with the environmental health office and city representatives on Sunday.

"We are deeply concerned by the events today," she said.

"The ramifications will extend further than the visible oil and odor that our residents are dealing with at the moment. The impact to the environment is irreversible." - 'Potential contamination' - Residents were warned to steer clear of the shoreline, and the ocean was closed to swimming and surfing "due to potential contamination," the city said, adding that the final day of the Pacific Airshow had been canceled.

The Coast Guard ran point on a unified command of Federal, state, county and city agencies established to tackle the spill, with fire and marine safety personnel deployed to implement environmental containment efforts.

"The leak has not been completely stopped, preliminary patching has been completed to repair the oil spill site," the city statement said.

"The size of the spill demanded prompt and aggressive action," it added.

Foley said the toxicity of the crude was "concerning enough that the city has deployed a Haz Mat team to further assess the situation."It was not immediately clear what caused the spill from what Foley said was a pipeline breach connected to an oil rig offshore. An investigation has been launched into the incident, she added.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Oil Orange Los Angeles Newport Huntington SITE Sunday From

Recent Stories

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering ..

CBUAE issues new guidance on anti-money laundering and combatting the financing ..

27 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify U ..

Expo 2020 Dubai an important platform to amplify UAE’s Gender Balance, explore ..

57 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Minist ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with the Finance Ministry’s team in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss w ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, President of Rwanda discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ti ..

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed chairs first meeting of Dubai Council for Border Crossing P ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrai ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits the pavilions of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Russia at ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.