UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Bans Discrimination Against Afros, Dreadlocks

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 08:40 AM

California bans discrimination against afros, dreadlocks

Los Angeles, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :California on Wednesday became the first US state to ban racial discrimination based on hairstyle, passing a law to ensure afros and dreadlocks can be worn at all schools and offices.

The law is primarily aimed at protecting the rights of black Americans who favor the distinctive cuts, and was passed unanimously by both state chambers.

It is due to enter into force on January 1.

The law was introduced by Los Angeles Democrat Senator Holly Mitchell, who is herself black and frequently wears microbraids.

"This law protects the right of Black Californians to choose to wear their hair in its natural form, without pressure to conform to Eurocentric norms," the state senator said.

"For us, it is a symbol of who we are," she added, describing her own decision to adopt the hairstyle as part of a "social and political statement to the outside world.

" California Governor Gavin Newsom, who signed the bill, spoke of a high school student who was forced last December to cut off his dreadlocks before a wrestling match or forfeit the bout.

The student was made to choose whether to "lose an athletic competition or lose his identity," said Newsom.

"That is played out in workplaces, it's played out in schools -- not just in athletic competitions and settings -- every single day all across America." According to the bill's text, hair "remains a rampant source of racial discrimination with serious economic and health consequences, especially for black individuals."Employers will still be permitted to require employees to secure their hair for safety or hygienic reasons.

New York City adopted similar legislation earlier this year.

Related Topics

World Governor Student Los Angeles York Mitchell January December All

Recent Stories

Ex-US Executive Gets 30-Year Sentence for Collapse ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to host UAE Warriors VII on Friday

9 hours ago

Armed Forces Chief of Staff meets Hungarian counte ..

9 hours ago

US Census Chief to Testify Over Preparations for 2 ..

10 hours ago

US Hospital Emergency Room Visits Show Independenc ..

10 hours ago

Executive Council names Abu Dhabi Developmental Ho ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.