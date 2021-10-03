California becomes first U.S. state with COVID-19 vaccine mandate for schools

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:California became the first state in the United States to announce plans to require student vaccination for COVID-19 by adding the vaccine to the list of vaccinations required for school, such as the vaccines for measles, mumps, and rubella.

According to an order approved by Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday, students in the Golden State would be required to be vaccinated for in-person learning after those vaccines against COVID-19 get full approval from the food and Drug Administration (FDA) for students.

Newsom's latest order, the first of its kind nationwide, will roll out in two phases, with the first taking effect for students aged 12 and over following full ap