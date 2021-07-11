California confirms first human West Nile Virus death of 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) --:The first West Nile Virus (WNV) death in California in 2021 was confirmed in San Luis Obispo County this week, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said Sunday.

Dr. Tomas J.

Aragon, director of the CDPH and state public health officer, was quoted by a press release as saying that more cases of the fatal virus, which could be transmitted to humans and animals by the bite of an infected mosquito, had been reported recently.

"West Nile virus activity in the state is increasing, so I urge Californians to take every possible precaution to protect against mosquito bites," he said.

As of July 9, WNV had been detected in 45 dead birds from six counties and 177 mosquito samples from 13 counties, the CDPH noted, adding hot temperatures this month are contributing to increasing numbers of mosquitoes and the increased risk of virus transmission to humans.