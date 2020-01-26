UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Confirms Third Case Of China Virus In US

Faizan Hashmi 6 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 02:30 PM

California confirms third case of China virus in US

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :A patient in California's Orange County was Saturday confirmed as the third person on US soil infected with the new deadly virus that originated in China, health officials said.

The infected person was a traveler from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak, the Orange County Health Care Agency said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the patient had tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, it said.

The individual was in isolation in a local hospital and was in good condition.

"There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County.

The current risk of local transmission remains low," the health care agency said.

There were no details given on how the person arrived in the United States or their identity.

The two other US cases involve a woman in Chicago who had traveled to Wuhan in late December before returning to the US on January 13, and a man in his thirties from Washington state who had also traveled to the Chinese city recently, the CDC said.

The previously unknown virus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed hundreds across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003.

Related Topics

China Washington Orange Wuhan Hong Kong Man Chicago United States January December Women From

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

18 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

3 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.