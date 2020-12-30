UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Extends Stay-at-home Order For Vast Region

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 03:10 PM

California extends stay-at-home order for vast region

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The regional stay-at-home order for the vast region of the U.S. California state has been extended amid a COVID-19 surge, authorities announced Wednesday.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said in a news conference that the stay-at-home order for the 11-county Southern California region and the San Joaquin Valley region, which includes 12 counties in Central California, has been extended.

The three-week order was previously set to expire on Monday.The remaining intensive care unit (ICU) capacity in the two regions are still zero as of Tuesday.

At the start of this month, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced plans for the regional stay-at-home order to contain the pandemic based on hospital capacity, which is designed to be triggered when fewer than 15 percent of beds are available in ICU for a region.

Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions, home to 33 million people, have been the first part of the most populous U.S. state with a population of around 40 million to enter the stay-at-home order since Dec. 6 after the ICU capacity in the two regions dropped below 15 percent.

Related Topics

Governor San Million

Recent Stories

‏UAE announces 1,723 new COVID-19 cases, 1,607 r ..

21 seconds ago

Ajman DED launches &#039;Future Foresight&#039; in ..

30 minutes ago

Putin Hopes to Pay Official Visit to Seoul - Kreml ..

2 seconds ago

Taiwan Confirms First Case of New Coronavirus Stra ..

4 seconds ago

Putin Signs Law on Up to 5 Years in Prison for Gat ..

6 seconds ago

Asian Beach Games postponed for second time: organ ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.