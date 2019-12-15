UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Governor Rejects Troubled Utility's Bankruptcy Plan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

California governor rejects troubled utility's bankruptcy plan

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :California's governor has rejected a plan by the state's largest utility to emerge from bankruptcy, which included a $13.5 billion payout for victims of a series of wildfires blamed on the company's faulty equipment.

Governor Gavin Newsom said in a letter to Pacific Gas and Electric CEO William Johnson on Friday that the plan "falls woefully short" of a state law requiring organizational changes and "a capital structure that allows the company to make critical safety investments." The utility had announced on December 6 that it would pay $13.5 billion to settle lawsuits over its role in a series of wildfires that killed scores of people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Faulty PG&E power lines were blamed for sparking last year's so-called Camp Fire in northern California. It was the deadliest in the state's history and left 86 people dead.

"In my judgment, the amended plan and the restructuring transactions do not result in a reorganized company positioned to provide safe, reliable, and affordable service to its customers," Newsom said in the letter.

He said the state "remains focused on meeting the needs of Californians including fair treatment of victims", and not on Wall Street financial interests funding an exit from bankruptcy.

The company was also sued over three other fires dating back to 2015, including one that devastated the state's wine region and killed more than 40 people two years ago.

It filed for bankruptcy protection in January, saying it faced more than $30 billion in fire-related claims.

PG&E spokeswoman Jennifer Robison told the Los Angeles Times that the company would work "diligently in the coming days to resolve any issues that may arise." The firm has a deadline of Tuesday to revise its proposal.

PG&E must exit bankruptcy by June 30, 2020 to access a multi-billion Dollar fund to compensate wildfire victims.

PG&E prompted outrage earlier this year when it cut off power to millions of customers in northern and central California in a bid to reduce the risk of wildfires.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Governor Dollar Company Los Angeles January May June December Gas 2015 2020 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

7 hours ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

7 hours ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

9 hours ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

9 hours ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

9 hours ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.