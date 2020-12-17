UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Healthcare Funding Cut Over Abortion Row

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

California healthcare funding cut over abortion row

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump's administration Wednesday cut $200 million from California's healthcare funding in a row over abortion coverage, a move dismissed by the state's governor as intended to "score cheap political points." Health secretary Alex Azar said the reduction in California's Medicaid funds -- a late salvo in Trump's anti-abortion push since taking office four years ago -- was due to a state law compelling insurers to cover elective abortions.

Announcing the move, Azar said his department "has worked like never before to enforce laws Congress has passed to protect Americans' religious freedom and conscience rights." "California... violated Federal conscience laws and refused to work with us to take corrective action, so we are now taking action to hold them to account." But President-elect Joe Biden could soon reverse the move, and has nominated California's pro-choice attorney-general Xavier Becerra to replace Azar next month.

Trump, who once described himself as "very pro-choice," has strongly opposed abortion, a major concern for many of his religious supporters.

California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the move, which would strip the same amount from the liberal state's federal healthcare funding each quarter.

"Women's health is public health. It's wrong that the Trump Administration would threaten Californians' health just to score cheap political points -- and during a global pandemic," he said.

"We will continue to stand up for reproductive health and push back against this extreme presidential overreach."California receives tens of billions of Dollars in federal contributions annually to its Medicaid state insurance program.

Related Topics

Governor Trump Same Congress From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways wins big at aviation business award ..

9 hours ago

UK PM: Christmas COVID-19 relaxations will go ahea ..

9 hours ago

Armenian opposition calls for nationwide strike

9 hours ago

New German IT law raises hurdles for Huawei

9 hours ago

Canadian will join Moon mission for first time in ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi supports efforts to adopt renewable ener ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.