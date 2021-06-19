UrduPoint.com
California Launches Digital COVID-19 Vaccination Certification

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :-- California has launched a digital platform through which local residents could get access to their COVID-19 vaccine records.

The online system, called Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Record portal, means a digital backup to the paper cards from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that Americans receive when they get a COVID-19 vaccination.

"The portal provides only a digital copy of your vaccine record," myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov, an official website to provide the digital certification read, "It is one of the options to show proof of vaccination. The State will not be implementing a mandatory passport system in California." Xinhua tried the system by founding a user with entering his name, date of birth, an email address or mobile phone number associated with the vaccination record.

The digital record shows the same information as the paper CDC vaccine card: Name, date of birth, date of vaccination and vaccine manufacturer. It also includes a QR code that makes the same details readable by a QR scanner.

"Once the digital record is received, individuals are encouraged to screenshot the information and save it to their phone files or camera roll," the state health department said in a press release.

Neither the state public health authority nor California Governor Gavin Newsom avoided calling the digital records as vaccine passports.

