California lawmakers angry over Planned Parenthood Valentine gift

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Several conservative California lawmakers are up in arms over a 'goody bag' they received from Planned Parenthood on Valentine's Day that included condoms and a message they deemed obscene.

"Returning to my desk from last weekend, I found a 'Valentine' Planned Parenthood distributed to our office," Republican state senator Mike Morrell said in a statement sent to AFP.

"Among the items included in the bag were condoms in wrappers printed with the words 'Don't f*ck with us. Don't f*ck without us.'" Morrell and other lawmakers said they felt the message on the pink condoms was not only vulgar but also intimidating.

"It is a veiled threat and a strong-arm tactic -- something I don't appreciate, particularly when it appears to also be directed at our staff," Morrell said.

"Communicating such an overtly crude and sexualized message is inappropriate in any workplace, including here at the capitol." Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez also weighed in, posting a message on Facebook along with a photo of the gift.

"This is the 'goody bag' Planned Parenthood dropped off at my office," she wrote. "Stay classy PP. Stay classy." Senator Shannon Grove also expressed shock, saying in a message on Twitter: "Good thing I stopped a group of kids from grabbing this bag of candy in my office."Apart from the condoms, the 'goody bag' included chocolates and a card that read: "Roses are red, violets are blue, Planned Parenthood promotes safe sex, now your office can too!"Planned Parenthood, which provides health services -- including abortions -- nationwide, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.