UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Orders Body Bags As Intensive Care Swamped By Covid

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 08:50 AM

California orders body bags as intensive care swamped by Covid

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :California officials ordered thousands of extra body bags Tuesday as record coronavirus cases left Los Angeles with fewer than 100 intensive care beds available for a county of 10 million people.

The situation has grown severe across southern parts of California, which was praised for its response at the start of the pandemic in spring, but which has seen Covid-related hospital admissions soar sixfold since mid-October.

Beyond Los Angeles, health authorities have sounded the alarm in nearby Ventura and Riverside counties, operating with 99 and 100 percent of ICU capacity used up respectively.

Ambulance waits of up to five hours before patients can be transported to crowded hospitals have been reported.

"We just had to order 5,000 additional body bags... that should be sobering," said Governor Gavin Newsom, warning the state is "in the middle of the most acute peak" of the disease.

"I don't want... to scare folks. But this is a deadly disease, and we need to be mindful of where we are.

"We are not at the finish line yet," he added.

Although vaccinations began in several California cities Monday, the process is expected to come too late to stem the state's third wave of coronavirus.

John Murray, a spokesman for UCI Health in Orange County, admitted the demand on his hospital was "great" but added: "We're managing it." "We have the ability to convert other units into ICUs fairly quickly." But with remaining ICU capacity across southern California down to just 1.7 percent, some experts warned the lack of specialized care could trigger a spike in mortality.

"Many folks may be thinking that this is just not anything to be really worried about because hospitals can just add more beds -- the reality is every bed needs to be staffed by highly trained and skilled healthcare workers," said Los Angeles County public health director Barbara Ferrer.

"We don't have an endless supply of healthcare workers, and those that are here saving lives every day are exhausted."

Related Topics

Governor Orange Los Angeles Riverside May Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai activates Jumeira’s brand identity c ..

7 hours ago

Manarat Al Saadiyat hosts CONTACT HIGH: A visual h ..

7 hours ago

30 startup social ventures launched through Ma’a ..

9 hours ago

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

9 hours ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

9 hours ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.