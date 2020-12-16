UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Prepares 5,000 Body Bags, 60 Refrigerators Amid COVID-19 Death Surge

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

California prepares 5,000 body bags, 60 refrigerators amid COVID-19 death surge

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :California had distributed 5,000 newly purchased body bags and 60 53-foot refrigerated storage units on standby in counties and at hospitals, the state's governor Gavin Newsom disclosed at a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

The body bags had been sent to San Diego, Los Angeles and Inyo counties, the governor said, warning that "this is a deadly disease, and we need to be mindful of where we are. We are not at the finish line yet." Newsom said his intention was not to scare Californians, but the gravity of the announcement was hard to ignore.

He also announced that the state had activated mutual aid among the state's coroners, which means if one area's coroners are overwhelmed, they can call on those from nearby regions for help.

The Golden State Tuesday reported 32,326 new cases in the state over the past 24 hours with 142 related deaths. Newsom said that an average 163 people had been lost to the virus on a daily basis over the past seven days, and this number used to be 41 a month ago.

Tuesday's single-day new infections number was a "historically high," and the all-time high number of related deaths since the pandemic started was the 225 reported last Friday.

Hospitalization rates had seen a 68-percent increase in the past two weeks, Newsom said, adding that Intensive Care Unit admissions had also experienced a 54-percent jump in the same period.

Related Topics

Governor Los Angeles Same San Diego Gold From

Recent Stories

APS attack: Nation observes 6th anniversary of the ..

25 minutes ago

Education Minister Mr. Shafqat Mehmood attends ‘ ..

31 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Mass Kidnapping of Schoolchildren ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates expands its global network with restart o ..

37 minutes ago

UAE condemns Kabul terror attacks

41 minutes ago

Covid-19 claims 105 lives across the country durin ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.