California prepares 5,000 body bags, 60 refrigerators amid COVID-19 death surge

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :California had distributed 5,000 newly purchased body bags and 60 53-foot refrigerated storage units on standby in counties and at hospitals, the state's governor Gavin Newsom disclosed at a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.

The body bags had been sent to San Diego, Los Angeles and Inyo counties, the governor said, warning that "this is a deadly disease, and we need to be mindful of where we are. We are not at the finish line yet." Newsom said his intention was not to scare Californians, but the gravity of the announcement was hard to ignore.

He also announced that the state had activated mutual aid among the state's coroners, which means if one area's coroners are overwhelmed, they can call on those from nearby regions for help.

The Golden State Tuesday reported 32,326 new cases in the state over the past 24 hours with 142 related deaths. Newsom said that an average 163 people had been lost to the virus on a daily basis over the past seven days, and this number used to be 41 a month ago.

Tuesday's single-day new infections number was a "historically high," and the all-time high number of related deaths since the pandemic started was the 225 reported last Friday.

Hospitalization rates had seen a 68-percent increase in the past two weeks, Newsom said, adding that Intensive Care Unit admissions had also experienced a 54-percent jump in the same period.