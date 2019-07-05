UrduPoint.com
California Quake: Trump Says All 'very Much Under Control'

Fri 05th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

California quake: Trump says all 'very much under control'

Washington, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the situation in Southern California after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake appeared to be under control amid reports of scattered damage.

"Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California.

All seems to be very much under control!" Trump tweeted.

The quake struck near the city of Ridgecrest and the US Navy's China Lake weapons testing range.

A hospital damaged by the quake in Ridgecrest was being evacuated, and an official at China Lake said there was "substantial damage" to their facilities, including fires, water leaks and spills of hazardous materials.

