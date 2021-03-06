California relaxes Covid reopening rules for Disneyland, stadiums from April: health dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Los Angeles, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :California on Friday paved the way for Disneyland, other theme parks and outdoor stadiums to reopen sooner than expected as it relaxed reopening criteria, the state health department said.

The move follows concerted pressure from attraction operators and a sharp decline in the state's Covid-19 cases, and will see the sites allowed to admit visitors from April 1 according to conditions in their county and at reduced capacities.

With these improvements, "California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible," state health secretary Mark Ghaly said in a statement.