UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

California Relaxes Covid Reopening Rules For Disneyland, Stadiums From April

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 09:40 AM

California relaxes Covid reopening rules for Disneyland, stadiums from April

Los Angeles, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :California on Friday paved the way for Disneyland, other theme parks and outdoor stadiums to welcome guests sooner than expected as it relaxed reopening criteria following a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases and pressure from operators.

The move announced by the state health department will permit ballparks, stadiums and mega-attractions including Disneyland, Magic Mountain and Universal Studios to admit visitors from April 1, according to conditions in their county, and at reduced capacities.

With these improvements, "California can begin gradually and safely bringing back more activities, especially those that occur outdoors and where consistent masking is possible," state health secretary Mark Ghaly said in a statement.

Only outdoor activities are affected by the changes, which come as California's governor Gavin Newsom faces mounting pressure and a bid to recall him from office over his handling of the pandemic.

Theme parks will only be allowed to reopen if their county drops below the state's most-restrictive coronavirus "tier," and then initially at 15 percent capacity and for California residents only.

Orange County -- where Disneyland is located -- currently remains in the strictest purple tier, as does neighboring Los Angeles county, where several other major tourist attractions are based.

The tiers use infection and positivity rates to set reopening rules, but have themselves been relaxed in recent days as the Golden State's brutal winter Covid spike rapidly recedes, and as vaccinations ramp up.

Outdoor sports and live performances with fans will be allowed across the state from April 1, though capacity will again be determined by conditions in the state. Capacity will be limited to 100 California residents in the worst-hit areas.

Theme parks in particular had bristled at restrictions they considered too strict, which would have seen them placed among the last to reopen.

"Throughout the pandemic, California's business community has been committed to protecting the health and safety of workers and customers -- and that won't change now," Newsom's senior advisor Dee Dee Myers said.

"We will continue to work together with our partners across all sectors of the economy, as we reopen safely, sustainably and equitably."

Related Topics

Governor Sports Business Los Angeles April Gold All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

20 minutes ago

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

10 hours ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

10 hours ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

9 hours ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

9 hours ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.