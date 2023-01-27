California relieves much from drought conditions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) --:The latest data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor Thursday showed that California has relieved much from drought conditions with no region of D3 (Extreme Drought) or D4 (Exceptional Drought) on map.

Comparing to last week's map, a large piece of the state along the Pacific coastline, including most of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, were considered "abnormally dry," or D2 level.

Parts of Los Angeles, Riverside and Imperial counties had also emerged from drought conditions in recent weeks, and Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California were looking especially good, the U.

S. Drought Monitor said.

Just one month ago, more than a third of the most populous state in the United States was in extreme or exceptional drought.

However, the major improvement in drought conditions along the California coast brought new challenges to the state as it had seen more than 600 landslides since the start of the year.