California restaurant accused of turning away patrons wearing masks

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :A restaurant in northern California is in hot water following reports that its staff failed to wear masks and patrons were discouraged from using face coverings to protect against the coronavirus.

Apple Bistro, located in Placerville, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) northeast of Sacramento, received a warning from local officials on Monday after numerous complaints from customers, some of whom said they were turned away for wearing a mask.

One of the signs outside the restaurant bluntly tells patrons its position on health guidelines to protect against COVID-19.

"No social conditioning. No oxygen deprivation mask. No latex dirty germ spreader," the sign says, adding "Not required here. This may not be for you."Carla Hass, the communications director for Eldorado County, where the restaurant is located, told AFP that health inspectors decided to pay the restaurant a visit after receiving more that 50 complaints in recent days over the face mask issue.